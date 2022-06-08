Nexus Malls reveals its new brand identity

Nexus Malls, a retail platform with nearly 10 million square feet of Grade A shopping centres across 13 major cities, has consolidated its 17 retail properties under one new brand identity.

The new brand identity seeks to strengthen ties between employees, retailers, and shoppers of the Nexus Malls platform and increase its awareness. The new logo is modern, bold, and inviting, reflecting Nexus Malls’ vision of better engaging with existing and future customers. Each vivid colour of the logo signifies different emotions and concepts including joy, excitement, freshness, life, and magic – and most importantly, happiness.

Dalip Sehgal, CEO, Nexus Malls speaking on the occasion, highlighted “The new identity brings to life our promise of ‘ Har Din Kuchh Naya ‘, a promise where we will bring something new, unique and personal every day to our 130+ Mn consumers . Moreover, the rebranding will help in ensuring greater cross functional synergies. This ascertains that everything we do revolves around our values of Customer Centricity, Caring, Innovation & Excellence.”

The organised retail industry has been enormously impacted by lockdowns and social restrictions of the pandemic. This has encouraged Nexus Malls to quickly rethink its business strategy and find innovative ways to minimise disruptions and restore confidence in Indian business owners and shoppers.

“We are thrilled with the kind of confidence reposed by our patrons resulting in continuous recovery and sustained growth. Presently, we have recovered over 130% of sales and more than 100% footfall at portfolio level”, Sehgal added.

The consolidation into one name, Nexus Malls, comes after the strong acquisition momentum, including eight shopping centres from Prestige Group in 2021. Nexus Malls has since grown into India’s largest and most diversified retail platform.

Nexus Malls has started rebranding its retail properties starting with South India in May 2022. The rebranding launch will be celebrated through a range of engaging events over the next few months connecting Nexus Malls customers around the country.

Nexus Malls is the Indian Retail Platform of the world’s leading investment firm, The Blackstone Group. Nexus Malls marked its foray into Indian Retailing in 2016 with an aim to transform the shopping experience of Indian consumers. Growing at great pace since inception, Nexus Malls now boasts of a portfolio of almost 10 Million square feet of Grade A retail space in the country. Nexus Malls have thereby established themselves as one of the leaders in the retail real estate industry in India.

With an objective of adding value to their assets, Nexus Malls today operates across 17 major malls in the country. Nexus Malls portfolio of malls is spread across 13 cities- Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Udaipur, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Indore, Mysore and Mangalore. The company also owns the distinction of Transit Oriented Development – Nexus Seawoods in Navi Mumbai.

List of malls under Nexus Malls’ portfolio includes- Nexus Amritsar, Nexus Elante, Nexus Celebration, Nexus Indore Central, Nexus Esplanade, Nexus Ahmedabad One, Nexus Westend, Nexus Seawoods, Nexus Hyderabad, Nexus Koramangala, Nexus Whitefield, Nexus Shantiniketan, Nexus Centre City, Fiza by Nexus, Nexus Vijaya, Treasure Island and The Pavillion.