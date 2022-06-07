Puma launches its own shopping app in India

Sportswear brand Puma has launched its official mobile shopping app in India in order to further enhance its digital offerings for consumers and to provide them with quicker access to its latest products and exclusive services. India will become the first country to go live with the Puma app developed by the German sportswear giant, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also mentioned that PUMA has renewed its investment in India as a high priority market with this move and the company has earned a record revenue of Rs 2,044 crore in India during the financial year ending December 2021 at a 68.2% jump over the previous fiscal. The brand also added 51 stores last year and has a total of 450 stores in the country so far.

Bjørn Gulden, CEO, PUMA also commented on this and highlighted, “I am very proud to launch our PUMA app in India first. India is a very important market for us and our local team has done an outstanding job in establishing PUMA as the Number 1 sports brand in the country. Given that India is a very digital-savvy market where eCommerce has high penetration, we felt it natural to launch the app here first. It will then be rolled out globally during the year.”

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia, said, “With the launch of the PUMA app, we will offer our consumers a faster, seamless and convenient digital shopping experience. The app is powered with multiple technology-led features and that will enhance user experience.”

“We, at PUMA, believe in consistently connecting our consumers with our products in an experiential manner. PUMA was the first brand in India to realise the potential of ecommerce and had launched its online shopping platform in 2016. Now with this app, we are ready to take the shopping experience to the next level and engage with consumers more closely with the help of interactive features,” added Abhishek.

Ace cricketer and PUMA brand ambassador Virat Kohli took part in launching the app in India by making an official announcement across his social media handles.

Commenting on the occasion, Virat Kohli said, “PUMA and I share an incredible relationship. Having built a brand with them, I truly appreciate the effort PUMA takes to serve its customers better. With the launch of this app, I am kicked about the easy access the consumers will have to PUMA and its offerings. Now, one will never be left behind. All access at a click only on the PUMA app.”

The Puma shopping app will not only allow users to purchase their favourite sneakers, athleisure and accessories but is also equipped with features such as virtual try-on and sophisticated 3D animations.

App users will also get to enjoy exclusive content by PUMA’s brand ambassadors through videos and Q&A sessions on a regular basis. The app will be available on both Android and iOS platforms for Indian users and comes with convenient mobile OTP login and secure digital payments, including UPI.