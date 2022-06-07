Vegas Mall organized ‘Potpourri Challenge’ Half Marathon to raise cancer awareness

Vegas Mall organized a very successful ‘Potpourri Challenge’ Half Marathon with a noble initiative to raise cancer awareness among Delhiites. The organisers spread the word about this serious disease and educated the public about proactive measures for preventing it and also shared suggestions to help patients affected by the illness.

The first Delhi Marathon happened in 2005, and this year Vegas Mall located in Dwarka provided this opportunity to the masses with the aforementioned Potpourri Challenge and enabled them to enjoy a weekend of fun and fitness.

The event saw a participation of around 1,250 people with over 18 winners across multiple categories which included men, women and children. The winners were felicitated with medals and certificates given by Coach Ravinder, the leading Sports Event Consultant with over 10 years of rich experience under his belt.

Apart from the medals and certificates, the winners also received gift vouchers worth ₹10,000 from Footwear Partner Skechers, as well as hampers from Nutrition Partners HealthKart.