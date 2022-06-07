SUGAR Cosmetics reaches new milestone by opening 100th brand owned store

SUGAR Cosmetics opened doors to their 100th brand owned store at VR Chennai Anna Nagar . Building further on the brand’s core mission of expanding distribution, SUGAR Cosmetics continued to invest in brick-and-mortar stores since their first store in early 2019 and now achieving their 100th store in under 3.5 years.

The brand steadfastly had a phenomenal retail store count growth of more than 50% in the past year, and diversified their overall product range to nearly 550+ SKU’s.

SUGAR Cosmetics started off as a D2C brand in 2015 that quickly ventured into offline trade in 2017. The brand grew from 2500+ retail outlets in 2020 to 35,000+ retail touchpoints in over 500+ cities as of today. While a lot of brands rescinded their plans of opening stores and even shut down existing ones since the pandemic started, SUGAR Cosmetics launched 60+ stores since March 2020, keeping hygiene and safety as a top priority for their retail customers. Among these new launches, SUGAR ventured into key metro cities with 15+ stores in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Jalandhar, Nagpur, and more.

Speaking on the launch of the store Vineeta Singh, Co-founder & CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics said, “We are extremely proud of the team to have got SUGAR Cosmetics to reach a century in a record breaking time. And extremely ecstatic to have launched this 100th brand owned store in Chennai. At SUGAR Cosmetics, we have ensured to stay put and focus on our core pillars – distribution, product, content and community. Even during the pandemic, we have continued to add shelf space and pushed our offline expansion when the other brands were exiting retail. Since the launch of our first store we have come a long way till now in a very short span of time. With an increasing number of customers preferring to shop at brick-and-mortar outlets and our retail stores accounting for about 65% of our revenue, we are hopeful that this launch will reflect our commitment towards them.”

SUGAR Cosmetics is available across 35,000+ outlets in the country, with south being a key market for the brand – housing the second highest number of our retail touch-points from all four zones PAN India.