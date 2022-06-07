Flipkart announces ‘End Of Season Sale’

Walmart owned e-commerce platform Flipkart has announced its end of season sale (EOSS) event. The company claims that the sale will help millions of customers, and around 200,000 sellers. The e-commerce comp-any also claimed that more than 10,000 brands come together to bring a wide selection of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products. This year’s EOSS will begin from June 10, 2022, and will contnminue till June 17,2022.

The weeklong event, EOSS, over June 10-17, will see the introduction of 24X7 live commerce for the first time on the Flipkart app, offering customers a wide selection to choose from as they look at refreshing their wardrobes. It will see participation from over 10,000 top brands offering 10 lakh+ styles of fashionable apparel and accessories for women, men and children.

In line with customer demand, the event is bringing together a wide variety of styles in casual wear, ethnic wear, formal and seasonal wear including footwear, men’s and women’s apparel, fashion and travel accessories and kidswear. While the event is open for all Sellers and Brands to participate, some of the top brands participating this season include home-grown D2C brands such as Being Human, Ruf & Tuf, Campus, Cultsport, Urbanic, Hershienbox and Mokobara, Fubar, AAdi, Krassa and The Kapas, ethnic wear brands such as Libas, Biba, MAX, activewear brands including Nike, PUMA, Adidas, HRX, Fastrack. Brands including Peter England, Blackberrys, Arrow, and Woodland will feature in the formalwear selection and Allen Solly, Jack and Jones and Crocs, will feature in the kids’ wear section.

In order to serve customers from metros and from emerging tier 3, tier 4 towns, Flipkart has introduced Fashion TV, a 24X7 live commerce feature that will enable sellers and hundreds of brands and influencers to interact with customers in real-time. Poised to create a unique personalised experience for customers, this unique initiative will enable customers to browse an expansive assortment of short format live videos, just as if strolling through a mall and purchasing displayed fashion styles instantly. There will be 4 formats of live prime time shows including- brand led lives, celeb led lives, game time lives and season’s top trends show. In addition, participating brands and celebrities will co-host a series of 100 live sessions for 10 hours daily to offer a wide range of time bound offers rolled out periodically. The interactive format will significantly boost customer trust and participation in the event.

Commenting on the event, Sandeep Karwa, Vice President, Flipkart Fashion said, “Flipkart always aims to bring joy to people, in big ways and small, through a diverse offering on our platform. The End Of Season Sale is truly a festival for us. And given the phenomenal response it has received through the years; we are sure our customers and partners share this sentiment. As a marketplace platform, we are bringing sellers, brands and customers together while leveraging technology solutions to bring unparalleled value to our customers. Every season, Flipkart observes consumer behaviour and works collaboratively with thousands of brands in the one for everyone involved. We are confident that this event will propel our endeavour to onboard the next 200 million customers and chart a sharper growth trajectorecosystem, to bring forth the best products and offers. After a two-year hiatus, we look forward to making this season a memorable y for our partner brands.”

During the EoSS Flipkart will also offer a quick 60 minute delivery across 650+ pin codes across 9 cities; for a wide range of assortment for Watches & Accessories from premium brands like Emporio Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Fossil, Casio, Lacoste, Guess & others.