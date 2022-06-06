MadBow Ventures Ltd opens the second flagship store of the in-house brand StreetStyleStalk

E-commerce lifestyle company Madbow Ventures Ltd has now expanded its offline presence with the launch of its second store at Arcadia South City -2, Sector -49, Gurugram.

The first store was launched in April; the company aims to open eight more stores within 6 months in the Delhi NCR region

StreetStyleStalk’s second store is spread across 2000 sq. ft. and has racked up an amazing collection of its multiple labels that have been trending for a long time on their online platform.

On the launch, Naveen Mahlawat, Co-founder, MD, and Chief Executive Officer of MadBow Ventures Ltd., said, “This is another milestone checked for MadBow Ventures. We as a team started the e-commerce business and with time, we are now happy to reach a wider customer base. The newly launched facility is an ultra-modern setup, and we have on-boarded best retail designers to focus on a great understanding of what the people may need when they walk into our store. As we are going to launch many more stores in the coming months in the Delhi NCR region, these stores will be under the different names of our multiple brands.” Talking about how online and offline modules are a boon for an ecommerce brand, Naveen explains, “Nowadays, customers are present on both online and offline platforms to shop and ignoring one platform can result in losing out potential customers. Post the pandemic, consumers’ behaviour have changed drastically and we as a brand should integrate online and offline presence to optimise the brand image in this dynamic market.”

Established in August 2016, MadBow Ventures Ltd has five in-house brands like stalkbae, streetstylestalk, slaydeal, lovedamoda & SlayXO.com. After raising funds at a pre-series A, MadBow plans to develop or acquire a majority stake in 10-15 mid-size brands during the next 12-18 months which will boost its growth.