Ratan Tata-backed BlueStone launches four new stores in Delhi – NCR

BlueStone, an omni-channel fine jewellery destination announces the launch of four resplendent retail outlets in Delhi – NCR, taking the total count of their stores in this region to 18. The newly opened outlets are located at some of the most prominent locations & malls of the city, which are, East of Kailash, Kamla Nagar, Gaur City Mall and Ambience Mall, an official statement highlighted.

The store at East of Kailash is located in the city’s heartland, with a mix of prominent residential areas and buzzing shopping avenues, for fashion and jewellery. The Kamla Nagar store in North Delhi is placed amidst popular eateries and restaurants, alongside several fashion and jewellery showrooms, while The Gaur City Mall and Ambience Mall are few of the many popular ones located in Noida & Gurugram region respectively. Both the malls have famous clothing, jewellery & accessory brands for women, men & children, making them convenient and popular shopping destinations for our shoppers. The stores at Gaur City and Kamla Nagar, are spread across an area of about 500 sq ft, while the Ambience Mall and East of Kailash boutiques boast a lavish 1000 sq ft shop floor.

All the four new stores house an exclusive collection of 450+ designs individually, handpicked by the merchandise teams across categories such as, necklaces, pendants, rings, earrings, bangles, solitaires, as well as jewellery for men and kids.

Speaking on the launch, Sudeep Nagar, Chief Operating Officer BlueStone, said, “Jewellery has been an integral part of Indian culture for millennia. The vast geographical landscape of Delhi-NCR has distinct groups of people endorsing distinct styles of jewellery, for fashion as well as cultural significance. Our existing stores in Delhi-NCR are extremely loved, which gave us the confidence to launch 4 more stores in a short span. With these launches, we now have a total of 84 stores spread across the country, giving a strong impetus to our omni-channel retail model which is revolutionizing jewellery buying.”