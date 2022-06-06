Myntra doubles its Beauty and Personal Care Offering ahead of EORS-16

Myntra continues to witness steady growth in the Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) segment as the preferred platform to shop for international and domestic brands.

Ahead of the biggest edition of Myntra’s marquee fashion festival, EORS, the platform is betting big on the beauty and personal care segment with never before offers on the largest collection of premium brands, which is poised to become the highest-grossing beauty event for Myntra. The 16th edition of EORS is to be held from 11th June to 16th June with Early Access beginning on 10th June.

Myntra has been able to significantly scale its thriving cohort of beauty shoppers by on-boarding well-known global brands such as L’Oréal Paris, L’Oréal Professional Product division, Caudalie, Benefit Cosmetics, Laneige Skincare & Makeup, Dermalogica, Chopard, CR7, Maybelline New York, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, along with much-loved home-grown brands such as Mamaearth, Kama Ayurveda, Lakmé, Forest Essentials, and Chumbak Beauty, among others.

Ahead of EORS, the addition of premium brands such as Aveeno, Kora Organics, Cosrx, London Pride Cosmetics, Chumbak Beauty, o3+, Missha, Apieu, and Alan Truman will spoil shoppers with a range of exciting offers at play. Myntra will also be offering shoppers a ₹250 off on their next fashion purchase, while four lucky shoppers stand a chance to win a Dyson hair dryer every day. Brands in an unparalleled partnership with Myntra such as Rana Daggubatti’s recently launched Men’s grooming line, Dcraf, Hair styling tools from Tymo, Cruelty free and Vegan beauty line from W Beauty, Chumbak Beauty’s colourful range, and the official CR7 perfumes will be up for grabs at exceptional price points. Shoppers can expect never-seen-before offers on luxury brands such as MAC, Benefit Cosmetics, Estee Lauder India, Smashbox, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Bobbi Brown, Armani Beauty, CK, and Davidoff, among others. Faces Canada, Colorbar, WOW Skincare, Pilgrim Beauty, and Bath & Body Works, will also be offering unmatched propositions, while Sugar Cosmetics and Minimalist are offering a thrilling Buy 2 Get 1 construct for shoppers.