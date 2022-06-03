Growel’s 101 to celebrate annual fiesta ‘Europa Calling’ till June 26

Adding a dash of fun this summer, Growel’s 101 Mall, suburban Mumbai’s favourite family destination, has brought back its most awaited annual fiesta ‘Europa Calling’ till June 26, 2022, with a host of fun-filled activities, workshops and enchanting décor to transport you to the famous landmarks and unique experiences of the magnificent Europe.

And that’s not all, shopping at the mall for Rs. 5000/- and its multiples can win you a free family holiday in Paris. The mall comes alive in the evenings with European dancers, Queen’s guards, various statue artists, stilt walkers and unicyclists, among others.

Activities and workshops for children include rock painting, Eiffel tower activity, mask making, crown making, swiss charlotte making, French pot décor, and abstract painting among others.

Customers can take exciting instagramable pictures with the ambient décor at the mall for Europa Calling, which includes mini replicas of the famous Louvre Museum at the entrance of the mall and the famous Rialto Bridge of Italy along with a Gondola Ride in the main atrium of the mall or pose as the 5 th Beatle on the famous Abbey Road Crossing replica.

There is an array of experiences created for all age groups and there is something exciting and new to look forward to each evening.

A special Europa Calling Menu with delicacies from the European region can be relished at Pop Tate’s, Aromas Café and Bistro.

Growel’s 1O1 Mall houses some of the most popular F&B outlets – from fast-food chains to regional delights and international cuisine. In the past year, some brands that have started service at the mall include Urban Tadka, Haldiram’s, Aroma’s Café & Bistro, Barbeque Nation, Barista, and Shahi Durbar, Taco Bell, to name a few. Other F&B outlets and restaurants serving at Growel’s 1O1 Mall include Belgian Waffle, Burger King, Drinx Exchange, KFC, Mumbai Ladu Samrat, Mad Over Donuts, Malgudi, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Pop Tate’s, Sbarro, Starbucks, Subway, Wow Momo and many more.

Growel’s 101 continues to offer exciting deals to its customers, getting them more for less.

One such offer is the ‘Thoosday’ offer on every Tuesday and Thursday at the food court has a flat 40% off.