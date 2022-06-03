ITC appoints Rajiv Singh as Head of Growth at ITC Cloud Kitchen

ITC has announced that they have appointed Rajiv Singh as growth head for the company’s cloud kitchen business. He will be based out of Bangalore and will help in building cloud kitchen vertical, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also mentioned that Singh joins from Happilo International, where he worked as the head of brand marketing & strategic alliances for more than a year. At Happilo, he was majorly handling D2C, brand, portfolio management, new product launches, digital marketing, ecommerce, social media, content creation, trade & retail marketing.

Singh has more than 12 years of experience in FMCG & Retail Marketing. In the past, he has worked with Universal Corporation, Blackberry’s Menswear, Intex Technologies, Cheil Worldwide and Spencer’s Retail.