Haldiram Snacks appoints Divya Batra as Head of Marketing

Leading Indian sweets and snacks maker Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd has on-boarded Divya Batra as its head of marketing. Coming from over 15 years of experience in Strategic planning, Brand Building, Digital Marketing, Ecommerce, Consumer Insights & Innovation. Batra will focus on scaling up marketing efforts and launching new categories at Haldiram in her new role.

Batra has a proven track record of contributing to revenue growth. She was previously with McCormick India as National Marketing Manager, where she successfully launched Kohinoor Premium Basmati Rice, Kohinoor Spices, Kohinoor Ready to Eat & Kohinoor Ready to Cook Foods across all sales channels in India. Batra started her career as Events and Marketing Manager with Narang Group and worked on iconic brands like Evian, Perrier, Russian Standard Vodka, Orangina, Illy coffee and Lindt chocolates.

Divya Batra, Head of Marketing, Haldiram Snacks commeted on this and added “I am excited to start this new journey in my career. I am glad to be able to bring over 15 years of experience in strategizing, planning, executing new product launches with consumer insights and driving up sales through online & offline brand campaigns, in store activations & consumer engagement programmes. Haldiram is a heritage brand in the F&B industry, and I am thrilled to lead its marketing strategy and operations.”

Batra has done executive certifications from IIM Bangalore, Indian School of Business Hyderabad and studied at Periyar University, National Institute of Event Management and Hindu College, Delhi University. Outside of work, Batra is a traveler and supporter of causes such as ‘Support Girls Education’. She is based out of Delhi.