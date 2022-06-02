E-commerce platform Magicpin launches 45-min delivery service

Indian hyperlocal shopping and savings platform Magicpin on Wednesday launched a pan-India, 45-minute pharmacy delivery service, as part of its cross-category drive in hyperlocal retail. With this, the service aims to set new benchmarks in the pharmacy sector with prompt delivery and user-friendly experience, an official statement highlighted.

Tapping into the quick-commerce category, magicpin helps catalog pharmacy SKUs at a store level, drives discovery via the app and fulfills delivery within 45 minutes. For the new service, the brand has partnered with 2000+ trusted local pharmacies across the country. Currently, the service is available in 15 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Jaipur with plans to scale up operations to about 10K stores on their platform.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder, magicpin commented on this and added, “When it comes to medicines, timing is everything. We are building this category with speed and promptness in mind. Existing services might require customers to wait anywhere between 2 hours to 2 days for their prescription to be delivered home. That’s not ideal to do when someone is unwell. We’re building pharmacy delivery on the backbone of the existing local pharmacies. We’re not building dark stores or taking inventory, but creating magic by putting our tech on top of the existing retail ecosystem”.

magicpin is India’s only cross-category platform that brings the best of fashion, food, pharmacy, grocery, nightlife, and electronics from local stores to a large set of users, in-store, and at-home delivery. The app shows the best offers at stores and products, which users can then purchase in-store or get home delivered. It is backed by marquee investors such as Lightspeed, Zomato, Waterbridge and Google. In November 2021, magicpin raised $60 million in Series D funding round to bolster its hyperlocal retail market expansion. At present, the network of the brand includes 6.5 million active users and 900,000 merchant partners across 50+ cities in India.