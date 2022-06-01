IKEA India to open first store in Bengaluru on 22 June

IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group) the Swedish home furnishings retailer revealed that it will open doors to its store in Bengaluru, located at Nagasandra for the many people of Karnataka on June 22, 2022. The large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, which will support a faster and more comfortable commute, making the store accessible for the many people of Bengaluru.

The countdown has started with the unveiling of the distinctive IKEA wordmark installation at the store as part of the brand’s visual identity.

IKEA India has also announced Anje Heim as the Market Manager for the Karnataka market. Anje said, “IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements. Our unique and affordable IKEA range will cater to the wants and needs of the whole family because there is something for everyone at IKEA. We are excited to welcome the many people of Bengaluru to our upcoming store.”



Spread over 12.2 acres, the 460,000sq ft IKEA Nagasandra store will feature over 7,000+ affordable, good quality, sustainable and well-designed home furnishing IKEA products along with inspiring home sets to instill creative ideas to decorate your home. The store will also house one of the largest children’s play ‘area ‘Småland’ along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies.



The store will have everything for your home, that helps you do more with every space in the house. Services such as remote planning, personal shopper, and click & collect will be available at the store to provide a wholesome shopping experience.



IKEA started its e-commerce journey in Bengaluru, with a shopping website and an app in 2021. IKEA continues its expansion journey plan in India with an omnichannel approach, focusing on giving more options to consumers across India with both online and physical formats.

As the many people of Bengaluru eagerly wait for the store to open, they can continue to shop for their favorite IKEA products online at www.ikea.in