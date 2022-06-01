Campus Activewear Q4 Results: Profit rises three-fold to Rs 39.6 crore

Campus Activewear Ltd on Tuesday reported over three-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The shoemaker, which was listed on BSE earlier this month, had posted a web revenue of Rs 10.01 crore within the January-March quarter a yr in the past, stated Campus Activewear Ltd in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operation rose 28.07 % to Rs 352.33 crore towards Rs 275.10 crore within the year-ago interval.

“Net profit during the quarter stood at Rs 39.61 croe, PAT (Profit After Tax) margins expanded by 760 basis points year-on-year to 11.2 % in Q4 FY22,” stated Campus Activewear in a post-earnings assertion.

The firm’s whole bills had been at Rs 295.30 crore, up 31.05 % in Q4 FY22 in contrast to Rs 225.32 crore in Q4 FY21.

For your complete fiscal ended March 2022, Campus Activewear’s web revenue was up over four-fold to Rs 124.41 crore. It had reported a web revenue of Rs 26.86 crore within the earlier fiscal.

Its revenue from operations was Rs 1,194.18 crore in 2021-22. This is 67.89 per cent greater than Rs 711.28 crore in FY21.

Campus Activewear chairman and managing director H K Agarwal stated the corporate achieved its “highest-ever revenue” in a monetary year, regardless of a number of disruptions brought on by the second wave of COVID-19, Omicron variant scare and a hike in GST charges.

“The company continues to reap benefits from its strategic blend of in-house capability and backward integration enabling flexibility in design, quality control, cost control and timing to market. Campus Activewear’s design team is well-equipped to identify emerging international fashion footwear trends and customise it, thereby bringing customer delight to the Indian market,” he stated.

Campus Activewear aspires to strengthen its footprints in western and southern elements of India.

“The company will continue to accentuate its omni-channel experience with a sustained focus on premiumisation and product diversification across product segments and categories. With rising disposable income and increasing health quotient amongst consumers, Campus Activewear is well-placed to reap the benefits of the growing sports and athleisure footwear industry in India,” Agarwal added.