Myntra gets master distribution rights of women’s fashion brand bebe in India

E-commerce platform Myntra has been granted the master distribution and management rights for iconic global women’s fashion brand, bebe, further augmenting its international licensed brands portfolio, an official statement highlighted.

In this association, Myntra will assist bebe with wholesale distribution through a network of independent third-party franchise partners and distributors. The San Francisco based fashion marquee brand, will cater to the mass premium segment and is set to offer an extensive range of apparel across categories for women in India, particularly targeting the urban and fashion forward cohort, spread across the country’s metros and tier 1 cities.

Commenting on the launch of bebe, Manohar Kamath, CXO and Chief – House of Brands, Flipkart Group said, “bebe, is an iconic brand with a rich legacy of shaping the fashion choices of millions of women globally and makes for a significant addition to our licensed brands portfolio. This association will eventually help bebe to establish a customer base in India.”

On their association with Myntra, Owner and COO Ralph Gindi, Bluestar Alliance stated, “We are excited to be associated with Myntra. We’re looking forward to working together to reach the bebe shopper in this exciting market.”