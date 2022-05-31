Myntra ‘end of season sale’ to start from June 11

Myntra announces the arrival of the 16th edition of its flagship EORS (End Of Reason Sale), scheduled to be held between June 11-16. The 6-day fashion carnival will be a mega bonanza for shoppers of fashion and beauty, where millions of shoppers from across tier 1 and 2 cities and towns, and beyond can expect over 5000 domestic and international brands to offer more than 14 lakh styles at never before seen prices.

The 6-day event will present an opportunity for brands to connect with millions of customers and first-time shoppers from across the country who are expected to visit the platform to cater to their unique fashion and beauty needs. Over 5000 popular international and domestic brands are gearing up to offer unprecedented deals across a wide set of categories, like women’s ethnic and western wear, men’s casual wear, footwear, including sneakers, sports gear, kids and teens wear, beauty, and home on the Myntra platform. StyleCast, Myntra’s go-to destination for Gen-Z shoppers has scaled its offerings from `7000 styles to over 40,000 styles, offering them a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.The Myntra Insiders – Elite and Icon will get exclusive early access to EORS 16 from June 10.

Speaking about the 16th edition of EORS, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, “We are very excited about the upcoming edition of EORS. With 15 editions under our belt, EORS has become one of the most awaited shopping events and brands leverage this opportunity to offer a wide range of curated collection to match the customers’ evolving need states and delight them.”