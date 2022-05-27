Shoppers Stop launches new SS BeAUTY store at Oberoi Mall

Oberoi Mall announced the launch of SS BeAUTY, a luxury beauty store by Shoppers Stop. SS BeAUTY Store at Oberoi Mall marks the 3rd exclusive retail point in the city.

Spread across 790 sq. ft. the store houses the finest beauty brands such as MAC Cosmetics, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone, Estee Lauder, Smashbox and Tom Ford. The store offers an array of exciting beauty products across varied categories such as lips, eyes, face, nails, skincare, and fragrances to cater to the different needs of the customers. The store also has premium visual merchandise, tech-enabled video screens, look books, elevated service stations and beauty advisors to assist customers to choose the right product and enhance their shopping experience.

Speaking on the launch, Sameep Pathak, CEO – Mall, said, “The opening of SS BeAUTY store is yet another wonderful addition to our beauty and lifestyle offerings at Oberoi Mall. With the opening of the new store, we will be able to cater to the changing consumer demand of the luxury beauty and skincare industry. It has always been our endeavour to bring in a diverse combination of premium global and domestic brands to the mall to provide an opportunity for our patrons to choose from a wide range of options and enjoy a wholesome shopping experience under one roof.”

Speaking on the launch, Venu Nair – Customer Care Associate, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Shoppers Stop Limited said, “SS BeAUTY from the house of Shoppers Stop is a luxury beauty destination that beautifully mélanges artistry and expertise. Our longstanding partnership with Estée Lauder Companies has truly been one of great vision and commitment. We have been operating all their stand-alone stores in India as well as their websites. With our extensive retail footprint and Estée Lauder’s opulence, we are disrupting the beauty retail universe by launching the exclusive Estée Lauder Companies-only SS BeAUTY store in Mumbai.”

Biju Kassim – Customer Care Associate and President, Beauty said during the launch, “Beauty is one of our vital strategic growth pillars. Beauty contributes 16.5% to our sales which grew by 9% this past quarter and we are aggressive in our plans for the next three years. We are actively growing our beauty portfolio at SS BeAUTY stores, SS department stores, and our Estée Lauder stores to provide our customers with a luxury beauty experience, and we continue to invest in this avenue.”