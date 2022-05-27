Vedix: offering customized skincare backed by Ayurveda

Vedix, a customized ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand is formulated on the underlying principle that each individual has a unique set of characteristics that need to be addressed independently. It leverages the power of Big Data and technology to understand its customers’ requirements and curate specific solutions. The company is now aiming to clock INR 500 crore in revenues by 2026.

Vedix has an in-house warehouse that processes more than 10,000 orders a day and has the capacity to triple that number to meet seasonal demand. Over the next three years, Vedix plans to grow its business 4x by expanding into other categories, expanding on to other platforms and foraying into international markets such as the US and Middle East. Serving more than a million customers, the brand has also doubled its revenue over the last three years.



