Wakao Foods: Bringing the goodness of jackfruit into snacks

Wakao Foods is India’s first brand that makes products from the superfood – Jackfruit. The Goa-based sustainable food brand offers handpicked natural products with a vision of benefiting the planet.

Wakao Foods stands for creating a better tomorrow – one where humanity thrives, with products that are curated from ethically grown and sourced produce that is then hygienically processed and packaged. All Wakao products have no preservatives with a shelf life of 1 year and require no refrigeration.

Their current focus product is Jackfruit and they are also planning to expand their offerings to include multiple food products, sources and categories in the near future.