R CITY mall is all set to host the biggest summer carnival in the town

After a hiatus of two long years, R CITY mall is bringing back its super Summer Fun with the ‘Summer Wonderland’ that is host to a stunning and larger-than-life carnival décor coupled with a plethora of exciting activities, workshops, games and many more indulgences till 12th June.

The mall has adorned itself with vibrant decor inspired by a circus wonderland. While a splendidly lit-up facade of hot-air balloons welcomes visitors into this realm of summer extravaganza, the mall premises have also been transformed with magnificent and interactive installations, games and lights, evoking a sense of joy, excitement and nostalgia of your childhood summer.

At the same time, R CITY has left no stone unturned in giving its patrons an extraordinary and holistic shopping and leisure experience through the carnival. Shoppers who shop for Rs. 10,000 or above can indulge in engaging games like Spin The Wheel, Ring Toss, Plinko, amongst many others to win assured entry to an entertainment centre like Kidzania, Timezone, SMAAASH, Snow Kingdom, What The Fun, etc.! Furthermore, kids can participate in an array of exciting workshops such as Origami, Canvas Spray Painting, Pottery, Cut Ceramic Art, Bead Making, Zumba, and much more every Friday – Sunday.

Over the years, R CITY has evolved into one of the prime hangouts in the city with over 9+ entertainment centres, 250+ global cuisines, premium international brands, plush and breath-taking interiors and more. The mall also adheres to the best-in-class safety and hygiene protocols and has a fully-vaccinated staff at service to indulge its patrons in a safe yet extraordinary experience.