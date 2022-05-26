CENTRO group brings American Footwear brand TOMS to India

South India’s Largest multi-brand footwear chain – CENTRO has announced an exclusive partnership with American lifestyle brand TOMS to launch its footwear in India, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also mentioned that the launch of TOMS is part of CENTRO’s strategy to introduce several individual brands, each serving their target customers in different ways, especially GEN Z. One of the first global brands that they have tied up as a License for India is TOMS, launching in SS22, which resonates the brand’s plans for India.

TOMS® will introduce its iconic footwear collection to a young Indian audience that seeks to express their values through fashion while voting with their wallets. TOMS makes shoes for people who believe in moving forward, and the Alp was their very first design. Designed to get into all kinds of good, the iconic slip-on has a durable and flexible sole. Select Alp styles also have earth-friendly elements like uppers crafted in heritage canvas or recycled cotton canvas, and insoles with 50% eco content. The Alp is the ultimate throw-on-and-head-anywhere shoe—it’s pragmatic and uncomplicated and a statement of people’s values. Every TOMS purchase helps support efforts to build equity at the grassroots level. The packaging is earth-friendly with carton boxes/paper bags made from recycled paper and filling, making it a great gift for earth-conscious consumers.

The Alp and along with a wide range of fashion-forward and sneaker-ized iterations is being sold throughout India with the latest Spring Summer 2022 collections. With an expansion plan of 20 dedicated – Free Standing stores in the next three years. Currently, TOMS is available on the brand website TOMSSHOES.in, Tata Cliq, Tata Cliq Luxe,Centro.Style and coming soon on Myntra,Myntra Luxe, Ajio Gold,Ajio Luxe and Nykaa Fashion. Further customers can experience the brand offline across Centro Stores and coming soon at Shoppers Stop, Regal, Venus Steps, D-lounge and in cities in India – like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad Bangalore and more.

Magnus Wedhammar, CEO at TOMS, states: “We’re thrilled to partner with Centro, a distributor with a strong track record within the global footwear industry and a deep understanding of our brand’s mission to use business to improve lives. It’ll be exciting to see how they leverage their experience to introduce TOMS to a new audience.”

Madhav Bollam, Director of Centro Brands Pvt. Ltd., says: “We are ecstatic to announce Centro Brands’ exclusive partnership with TOMS for India. TOMS shoes are not only trendy and comfortable, but they are also socially responsible and purpose-driven. Their Earthwise range has ecological and vegan sneakers manufactured from recycled and recyclable materials that appeal to Gen Z.”