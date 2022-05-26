Crocs, Inc., is partnering with globally inspired Indian lifestyle brand Chumbak to launch the Chumbak X Crocs limited edition shoe collection. Featuring 3 Classic clogs, the ChumbakXCrocs collection is built to evolve heritage patterns into modern icons to vibe with the new Indian.

This is the first ever partnership of Crocs with an Indian brand and it is set to launch on 27th May 2022 (Friday) at 11:00 AM. The ChumbakXCrocs footwear collection will be available at select Crocs and Chumbak offline and online stores, Myntra and Superkicks.

This glocal partnership integrates Chumbak’s signature designs, inspired by Indian art forms, with Crocs’ iconic Classic Clog. The designs embrace the Crocs’ proclamation to Come As You Are – inviting everyone to show their own vibe. Crocs and Chumbak are introducing the campaign with ‘It’s a Vibe” – whatever you feel, whatever you do, wherever you go, when you put on your Chumbak X Crocs Classic clogs, YOU become the VIBE!

Commenting on the partnership, Sumit Dhingra, Vice President and General Manager, India & SEA said “Classic clogs are our brand icon that are a perfect canvas for self-expression allowing you to show your individuality in the most authentic way. In the past, we have partnered with leading brands and personalities like Balenciaga, Drew House by Justin Bieber, Post Malone etc. These collaborations have been phenomenally successful achieving a sell-out within minutes across the globe. This is the first ever time India is launching a partnership and it showcases our commitment to ignite the Indian market with highly localized products & marketing. Crocs is all about colours, joy, self-expression and Chumbak is a perfect brand to partner as it celebrates Indian art forms in its own unique way. We bring a truly unique partnership with Chumbak that appeals to urban Indian women.”

Inspired by the intricate patterns of Ikat & Paisleys, one of the oldest art forms that originated in India, the Chumbak X Crocs Classic clogs are a modern take on the heritage art form. Once used as currency in the Silk Road, Ikat has been practised in India for thousands of years. For this collection, traditional Ikat prints feature prominently on the footwear along with Jibbitz charmsinspired by Indian motifs like owl, sparrow, elephant, and sparrow.

Talking about the collaboration, Vasant Nangia, CEO, Chumbak said, “We are delighted to be the first Indian brand to join Crocs in their list of iconic international collaborations. We are joining coveted brands like Balenciaga, Beams(Japan), Barneys New York, Liberty London and many more that have launched their limited-edition Crocs clogs and helped catapult Crocs to one of the most desirable footwear brands in the world. Crocs and Chumbak share joy and comfort as a part of their brand DNA. With this partnership, Chumbak is bringing its unique India inspired designs to the Crocs Classic collection.”

The Chumbak x Crocs Classic collection is priced from INR 3995 to INR 4995.