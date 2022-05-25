Metro Brands inaugurates India’s first exclusive FitFlop store in Chennai

Footwear retail chain Metro Brands Limited that entered into a strategic partnership with UK-based lifestyle and wellness footwear brand FitFlop early this year, has set the ball rolling with the launch of the first exclusive FitFlop store in Chennai. The Indian footwear distributor will now exclusively retail and distribute FitFlop footwear in India across various platforms and channels.

As part of the partnership, Metro Brands will leverage its extensive retail and distribution network across India, its strong online presence, as well as its diverse brand experience to build FitFlop in India. On the anvil are the official Indian FitFlop web shop as well as the availability of the FitFlop collection on online marketplaces.

FitFlop is currently available across 130+ multi-brand outlets, including 110 of Metro and Mochi stores as well as online portals and on Myntra.

“We are delighted to exclusively tie-up with FitFlop and look forward to channeling our pan-India network and expertise to grow the brand and unlock its potential. The fact that the brand synergies of both FitFlop and Metro are aligned will make this journey more exciting and for the consumers who will experience some of the world’s best biomechanically engineered, comfortable, and stylish footwear,” said Nissan Joseph, Chief Executive Officer, Metro Brands Limited.

FitFlop was launched in 2007 by Canadian entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore and is currently available in around 65 countries.

“We are excited to dive into the Indian market through our association with Metro Brands, whose expertise, reach and understanding of this country are unparalleled. We can’t wait to share our designs with Indian consumers created to suit their fashion sensibilities, climate, and culture. We look forward to our India journey and to forming a long-term partnership with Metro Brands based on mutual respect and trust,” said Gianni Georgiades, CEO, FitFlop.