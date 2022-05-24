Eggoz Nutrition embarks on Kolkata market

Eggoz Nutrition is all set to enhance its physical reach with a new territory, Kolkata. This development will mark the start of Eggoz Nutrition’s operations in the eastern market of India. The brand decided to geographically diversify its business as per the expansion plans made for 2022. Kolkata, one of the most populated cities of India with high consumption of poultry products is chosen by the leadership team of Eggoz to tap the market potential.

With this expansion strategy, consumers in eastern India could benefit from their products, as they claim that they never compromise the quality of their eggsthat pass on through eleven quality-checks. This expansion will alsoencourage and assist local farmers in upgrading their lifestyles.

All retail stores, as well as e-commerce sites like BigBasket, Instamart, Zepto, Blinkit, and others, will stock the farm-fresh eggs of Eggoz Nutrition. The brand has already got huge recognition in North India and is now keen to penetrate deep into the East. With a close to 20% market sharein Delhi-NCR making the brand market leader in the branded business,the brand reached annual revenue of Rs.32 Crore in the last fiscal and expected to grow multi fold by the end of March 2023.

Eggoz Nutrition sells over two lakh eggs per day and over sixty lakh eggs per month through physical and online retail formats. On the other hand, Eggoz Nutrition helps farmers of North India with more than 50% incremental income. The brand entered the South Indian market a few months ago and is keen to become India’s most popular egg brand. Eggoz’s presence in Kolkata will further improve its overall market share and facilitate in winning the unicorn tag.