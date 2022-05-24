American Eagle expands retail footprint with franchisee stores, plans to set up 50 stores in India by 3 years

American Eagle launched its first franchise store in Jaipur, Rajasthan under the license from American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.

With this launch, the brand plans to expand its retail footprint across India making shopping experience of customers even more convenient.

The Jaipur store spans 1,700 sq. ft. and is spread across two floors. It is the first high street store for the brand in India.

Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, American Eagle, India, commenting on the launch, said “American Eagle is an iconic global jeans brand and we believe a strong market like Jaipur offers tremendous potential. With stores across NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and now Jaipur, we have covered most of the major cities in the country.” He added, “Having established a strong customer connect and a proven business model, we plan to open another 50 stores over the next three years with key franchisee partners to drive the brands’ reach across the country.”