Woodland seeks 20% topline growth of over Rs 1,200 cr this fiscal

Homegrown footwear and apparel brand Woodland is expecting to grow over 20 per cent and claw back to the pre-pandemic levels with a top line of over Rs 1,200 crore this fiscal, mainly driven by ‘revenge-buying’.

The New Delhi-based company — which began manufacturing special purpose leather boots for extreme weather conditions (targeted primarily the defence sector) in Canada in the late 1980s — entered the country 25 years ago and is the market leader in the category, selling over 5 million pairs annually.

Owned by Aero Club, the privately-held Woodland closed FY22 with Rs 1,000 crore revenue and has set a target of crossing Rs 1,200 crore this year or clawing back to the pre-pandemic sales this fiscal as there is a lot of revenge-buying happening since the pandemic scare has ebbed, Harkirat Singh, its promoter and managing director, told PTI here on Friday.

The company is fully owned by the Singh family and does not have long term debt or external investors.

The company sells its footwear mostly in premium athleisure range for outdoors, accessories — including apparel and deos and men’s personal wears through Woodland, and super-premium Wood labels through 500 company-owned-and-company operated exclusive stores and over 5,000 multibrand retailers.