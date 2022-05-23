How Good Becomes Great – The Method to the Magic

In India, the penetration across varied towns and cities has created a space to develop a business via online mode. If you can pick up the right set of business, identify the market and develop the product/service accordingly, then you create wonders in the market.

The panelists of the season included:

Abishek Elango, Co-Founder, Tailor &Circus

Binal Shah, Co-Founder, and CMO, Macmerise Celť e Design

Sneha Murli, Co-Founder, The Positive Store

Rishabh Khosla, Business Head, Freedom Tree

And the session was moderated by Pranav Mahajani, Head, Company Relations, trica

Talking points

Making the products accessible for everyone

Building D2C website to get the business online

Make the brand website up and run for immediate results (top of search results and faster conversions)

Sneha Murli, Co-Founder, of The Positive Store talked about the product and the brand’s initial days, “One of the strong points of the brand is the product as it can create loyal customers. Our first product is called Dream Believe Create. The problem we are trying to solve was actually that our founder was actually questioning the purpose of life after reading personality development and leadership books. All the knowledge gathered from books was bringing nothing, so we did a simple layout based on the best practices based on different books and that has helped us. That’s how the product got tested in the initial stage and even today it’s one of the bestsellers for us.”

Abishek Elango, Co-Founder, Tailor & Circus also told us about his experience and added, “I think at least for me I realized that my friends who were into manufacturing made underwear for big companies but don’t want to wear that same underwear. They were wearing underwear from international brands, so I think that was the turning point for me and made me realize that there’s a big gap in the perceived quality of Indian- made underwear and most of the people were wearing uncomfortable underwear. These two factors excited me and we thought this space had a large potential.”

Rishabh Khosla, Business Head, Freedom Tree added here, “When we started as a studio shop, the design studio was situated at the top of the studio. We used to make sure that every product is getting sold through the store. After some years, we opened with an online presence, the journey was overall organic and the strategy has worked for us. For our customer, we needed to adopt an omnichannel model as we wanted to be available for the working woman at 11 pm as well, when she gets some leisure time. Contrary, we should have a kind of touchpoint in which we can provide an experience to our customers.”

He added and stated, “Website is the key to our survival in the pandemic when the lockdown was imposed, and using it we could reach everyone. Social media channels like Instagram has helped people discover our brand and provided us insights about where to build a store. Creating an omnichannel ecosystem makes the customer lifetime stronger.”

The supply chain management can present innovative strategies and best practices for improving business performance. It can also introduce a unique MIT framework, using the concept of technology clock speed, for strategically managing and optimizing supply chains. Sneha here added “We have not faced supply chain issues as most of it is done through Amazon Warehouses and we have not reached to the point where we face supply chain issues, as we do have in- house supply chain where the person packs and ensures the logistics operation. In the product range growth, the supply chain is definitely a concern.”

In Internet marketing, search engine optimization (SEO) is often used to enhance search engine exposure and to increase the traffic for web pages or websites. Frequently used SEO techniques include content optimization and keyword optimization, as well as increasing page load speed which can eventually generate high revenue for the business. Rishabh Khosla, Business Head, Freedom Tree stated on this, “As we have a long tail of products in multiple categories we choose the Shopify platform as it’s highly optimized to the kind of catalog and also hired an agency that does our Internal Digital Marketing and heads our projects and manages all these. According to the experience, we can’t spend too much on paid channels on Facebook and Google unless you’ve got a strong enough presence in SEO as it will make things unbalanced and the paid traffic will eventually convert into junk traffic.”