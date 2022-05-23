The flamboyant city of Kochi is gearing up to welcome the biggest fashion event of the year – LuLu Fashion Week 2022. The fifth edition of LuLu Fashion Week presented by Oxemberg in association with Peter England will showcase the season’s most eye-catching spring/summer fashion collections by leading brands with fascinating fashion shows, fashion forums, fashion awards, and much more.

LuLu is offering a brand-new fashion experience with the biggest fashion extravaganza in town at LuLu Mall, Kochi from 25th – 29th May 2022. A Fashion Forum is also organized as a part of ‘Lulu Fashion Week 2022’ bringing together leading professionals from the fashion, entertainment and retail industry and promises to be an enriching influence for students of fashion technology. The ‘Lulu Fashion Week 2022’ also recognizes the exceptional contributions by the eminent personalities in the fashion and entertainment industry with coveted titles of Pride of Kerala and Style Icon awards. Lulu Fashion store will have an exclusive display and sales of the latest spring/summer collections with amazing discounts, lightning deals and more.

India’s top fashion brands will lead this once in a year extravaganza that defines the look of the coming year. Save the date to witness some exquisite ideas and creations from the fashion world. The main intention of Lulu Fashion Week is to introduce the latest trends in the fashion industry to the people of Kerala. From the biggest trends to the most covetable collections experience a brand-new fashion experience at LuLu.