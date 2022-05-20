United Colors Of Benetton goes pink in Place De L’opéra

United Colors of Benetton celebrated the reopening of its Place de L’Opéra flagship store, with a grand party attended by hundreds of talents from the fashion industry and beyond.

The renovated location was fitted out in the new “Pink Box” temporary/pop-up concept, launched in Milan during Fashion Week last February and being rolled out in other European locations in the coming months. The entire store is colored pink – from the floors to the interior décor, the checkout counter and the shelves – to create a fresh, engaging visual experience that offers visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the Benetton world, while at the same time emphasizing the hues of the apparel.

The Spring Summer 2022 collection inside the store is a hymn to color. Between pastel shades, colors block and allover details, the clothes make up a cheerful, multitasking and environmentally friendly wardrobe, in which organic cotton, linen blend denim, recycled yarns and eco-sustainable viscose stand out.

An array of fashion industry icons and new generation French creative talents flocked to Place de l’Opéra to pay homage to the new concept store. Among them were Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, Camille Janssen, Pierre Painchaud and Ludovic Fontanel ‘The Tryers’, Taika, Baby Suki, Abigaëlle, The Diann, Alice Moitié, Nix, Zoé Lenthal, Émile Pony, Lily Taïeb, Goldie Williams, Benjamin Eymere and Twin Sisters.

The event featured a performance by Jordane Saget, the Paris-based contemporary and street artist, whose work has contributed to shaping the city’s visual identity for over a decade. The DJ set was played by Le Diouck, Joséphine de La Baume, Elliot and Bamao.