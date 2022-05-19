ABFRL Q4 results: Revenue up 25% over pre-COVID levels, EBITDA surges 58% on-year

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retailer released its fourth quarter results ended on March-31 and stated that Q4 revenue grew 25% over pre-COVID levels as well as over last fiscal. The company also stated 50% YoY growth was witnessed in March 2022 offsetting the impact of COVID third wave during first half of Q4.

The consolidated EBITDA for Q4 increased 58% YoY to Rs. 401 Cr. It added robust performance across categories led to 17.6% EBIDTA margin this quarter. The EBITDA Margin expanded by more than 350 bps over the previous year.

In Q4, revenue increased from Rs 1,822 crore in FY21 to Rs 2,283 crore in FY22, an increase of 25 %. Revenue increased from Rs 3,898 crore in H2 FY21 to Rs 5,270 crore in H2 FY22, a growth of 35 %.

EBITDA increased from Rs 253 crore in Q4 FY21 to Rs 401 crore in Q4 FY22, an increase of 58 per cent. EBITDA increased to Rs 1,010 crore in H2 FY22 from Rs 674 crore in H2 FY21, an increase of 50 %.

PAT was at Rs 32 crore in Q4 FY22, and Rs 229 crore in H2 FY22.

Net debt for the quarter was Rs 504 crore.

Pantaloons’ business grew by 13 % over last year, despite disruption in large format stores due to COVID-19 third wave. “Lifestyle brands – Revenues grew 34 % YoY, while EBITDA grew 77 %, on the back of revival of wholesale business and a strong retail LTL of 13 %,” it said.

“Ethnic businesses also showed sharp growth in revenue, with scale coming from both network expansion, new portfolio additions and category extensions. The business is currently operating at an annual run rate of Rs 400 crore,” it added.