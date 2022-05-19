UNIREC: Recycled clothing for a long-term fashion impact

UNIREC, founded in June 2021 by Kapil Bhatia, manufactures shirts, blazers, and trousers from recycled polyester fabrics.The organisation makes garments and workwear /uniforms made from fabrics, which are made from recycled PET bottles. These fabrics are procured from their partners who are registered under the GRS (Global Recyclable Standard) certification, thereby ensuring the genuineness of the fabrics procured by them.

The brand has been launched with a singular aim of ensuring that plastic that is consumed by the brand stays in the economy and does not reach the environment, and the company is also eyeing for expansion into the international markets and working to build presence in the Middle East.