Only Earth: Crafting & nurturing the ‘plant based approach’ for Indian customers

Only Earth was conceptualized to tap the fast growing plant-based industry, in order to cater the huge gap in the vegan consumer market that was witnessed while selecting a decent plant based milk option in India. Despite the presence of many reputed brands offering dairy alternatives, no brand was able to offer the product with the same taste and quality as what the western market was offering. With this idea, the brand decided to build and expand the plant based diet and started innovating oat and coconut milk categories in India.

Currently, the brand is working with 20 odd distributors across the country and aggressively onboarding distributors covering all their key selling points with a focus to remain prompt on the fulfillment part across e-commerce, retail and HORECA channels.