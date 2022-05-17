Sunil Grover entertains 1000+ Delhites at Pacific Mall, NSP

Pacific Mall NSP, Pitampura organized a fun-filled event recently which saw the live performance of popular actor-comedian, Sunil Grover. Throngs of Delhites attended the event crossing the footfalls of more than 1000 people.

Sunil Grover left everyone in stitches with his amazing comic timing and sharp sense of humour. He was at his wittiest self and engaged in impromptu interactions with the audiences which made the stand-up performance uproarious. Sunil Grover also went on to mimic certain Bollywood actors and his impersonation was spot-on. It received a huge amount of praise from the audience. The energy of the crowd was so palpable and the hoots and cheers went through the roof.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, “We are delighted that everyone loved the boisterous entertainment night organised for them. We had taken all the Covid-19 safety precautions and everyone followed the norms. I extend my thanks to the organising team for putting up such an enthralling event and to the audiences who made it an unforgettable experience.”