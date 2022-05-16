R CITY presents ‘Musical Nights’ with Harshdeep Kaur, and Papon

In a bid to make weekends extra special, R CITY Mall is bringing a series of live concerts via its ‘Musical Nights’ event that will see performances by popular singers like Harshdeep Kaur on 20th May (Friday) and Papon on 21st May (Saturday) from 7 PM onwards, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also mentioned that the popular musicians will be seen live, performing their audiences’ favourite tracks at R CITY’s 24,000 sq ft courtyard – a place that is gradually transforming in to one of Mumbai’s most happening destinations with back-to-back celeb driven stand-up comedy performances, musical concerts, food festivals and much more.

Harshdeep Kaur is well-known for her hit Bollywood numbers like Katiya Karun (Rockstar), Dilbaro (Raazi), Zaalima (Raees), Kabira (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), and Nachde Ne Saare (Baar Baar Dekho), amongst several others, as well for her soulful Sufi renditions. The “Sufi Ki Sultana” (as she is popularly known) is all set to bring some of her greatest Bollywood, Punjabi, and Sufi hits to R CITY’s ‘Musical Nights,’ to light up the atmosphere and leave her audiences in awe.

Meanwhile, Papon is one of the most sought-after voices in the Indian music scene. He is a singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist whose music is influenced by traditional folk and even new-age electronica. The versatile musician will be seen performing some of his mega-hit tunes and enthral his audience with his soft, melodious voice at R CITY.

Right from the inception, R CITY has endeavoured to be a holistic retail and lifestyle destination where visitors can explore shopping, contemporary culture, art and entertainment – all under one roof. The ‘Musical Nights’ with such celebrated artists, is a step in this direction of providing an altogether extraordinary experience, and the mall is looking forward to organising many more popular events, festivals and programs for its patrons in the coming days.

The tickets for the ‘Musical Nights’ start from ₹499/- onwards.

Through the years, R CITY mall has witnessed a dynamic transformation – from initially being a shopping centre to becoming Mumbai’s prime hangout, entertainment and leisure destination for the entire family. It is home to over 9+ entertainment centres, 250+ global cuisines spread across several restaurants and eateries, iconic international brands, plush & swanky interiors, and so much more. Furthermore, the mall ensures adhering to the best-in-class safety and hygiene norms, including having a fully-vaccinated staff at service to indulge its patrons in an experience that is not only extraordinary but also safe.