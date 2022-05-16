The Wow Factor in your CX: Building a Shopper Experience that makes them come back for more

Customer loyalty has totally shifted in a different manner, earlier it was primarily based on price, product, or the brand but now with the digital revolution the customers are looking for a good overall experience. Companies today realized that customer experience (CX) is critical to the business. To execute the new CX technologies, brands are introducing customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, contact center platform and point of sale(POS) systems, data warehouse systems, and many other modes to provide a seamless experience to its customers.

The panelists of the season included:

Aashish Batra, Co-Founder, myPAPERCLIP

Abhijeet Gaur, Product Lead – Blaze | GM – E-commerce, Bureau, Inc.

Akanksha Tandon, Founder, A Tiny Mistake

Amritha Gaddam, Founder and CEO, The Tribe Concepts

Anuva Kakkar, Founder, Tiggle

Kanishk Arya, COO, SleepyCat

Saumya Kabra, Founder & CEO, Confetti Gifts

Sreejith Moolayil, Co-Founder, True Elements

And the session was moderated by Soumitra Dhankar, Solution Consulting Lead, Adobe lndia

Talking points:

Content driving the purchases

Managing customer’s expectations

Data management techniques to meet the customer’s demands

Key Factors of the repeat purchases

Involvement of Technology in creating content

The different variety of content on the Internet creates an urge in the mind of the customers to try a product/ service. Companies are looking to create awareness so that they can consider the product and drive them to the decision stage. Aashish Batra, Co-founder, myPAPERCLIP stated here, “The word experience is extremely important. As our brand, which is into notebooks and stationery, delivering the right form of content is important. We are a brand that is majorly present across four channels. The experience specifically dedicated to the D2C space starts with generating ads to create impulse on Facebook, Instagram, etc. In this, we’re trying to basically market our product. In this step, we create an experience, not by using marketing about the product but by creating content around its lifestyle usage. That is more relatable to the user of the product. We try to create content with more relatability that can create a link with our experience. There are a bunch of brands like the ones in the skincare category that can map the customer journey and translate the content into commerce. Creating a WOW factor is really tough for brands and varies depending on the category in which it exists, this is because the experience that the consumer demands is changing every day.”

Kanishk Arya, COO, Sleepycat commented on this and added, “When I look at the experience, it should be shoppable. I would look at it in a way that interaction can add value for the customer and also give an opportunity to the brand to make a sale from the customer. For our D2C brand, I have divided this for our business into four levels.”

The levels are given below:

Discover content – We should discover content for the brand. A lot of people go to YouTube, and Google and search ‘What type of mattress should I sleep on?’. Through this, we can make customers discover our brand.

Educate the consumer – Mattress has existed for thousands of years in some way or the other. But problems like this exist that people don’t know how to use. Through this, we can educate the customer and provide them the opportunity to choose a product that can solve the problem and hence make a shoppable experience for customers.

Advertising – This is the process that’s performed by mainly every brand.

Post-purchase conversation – Once the purchase is already done, every conversation made with the consumer should be about the product and also followed by the use of the product.

He further added to this and highlighted, “All of the products are providing a shoppable experience as we’re exposing them and making them useful based on the information we have. The other thing that can be extremely useful for the brand is to provide a shoppable experience perspective, through which the customer can talk about their experience of the products and tag the brand in question, so that new customers can discover the brand and its user experience too.”

Creating content for customers

A brand needs to create content strategically to make the experience more shoppable. And technology is playing a vital role to make this work. Anuva Kakkar, Founder, Tiggle stated how technology is helping with content creation and added, “When it comes to our brand ‘Tiggle’ technology plays an important role in creating the WOW moments. From simple things like email marketing to placing orders everything requires technology. But engaging with the customer till the time they will receive the order is the hardest thing in which the technology can act as a right trigger.”

She gave us an example on how the brand engages with their customer, “When the customer’s order is picked by the delivery agent. At this time, the right trigger or right message is required, which can keep the interest of the customer growing, which in our case is our brand’s story. When the customer is about to receive the order in two hours, we will be sending them the recipes on ‘how to make the best hot chocolate’. On the same hand, we have created a platform vote.tiggle.com in which there’s a community where all the customers can come together. This won’t ever have been scaled without the help of technology.”