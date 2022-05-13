The Chanakya hosted Mother’s Day event with lot of fun activities

The Chanakya along with Shivani Malik hosted a magnificent soirée brimming with fun-filled activities. The event was held on the 7th of May 2022 and saw a plethora of mum-child duos and women of wonder in attendance.

The event was held at the exquisite eatery Café C where the mothers were treated to an exciting and relaxed afternoon curated especially for them. The guests took part in a fun session of trivia hosted by Archana Vijaya Puri and enjoyed a live portrait and jewellery engraving service at an in-house luxury jewellery brand. Celebrity Chef Bani Nanda, Founder of Miam Patisserie hosted an interactive DIY cupcake face-off between guests and herself. Celebrated mixologist Suchana Bera held a mixology session, pouring mouthwatering concoctions

An afternoon bursting with energy, delectable bites and interactive experience zones set up by fabulous brands, this event was thoroughly enjoyed by all in attendance. Bringing forth beauty and luxury, Noir Salon treated guests to glittery nail sessions. The gala featured a glitter and glam station for makeup and fragrance blending was done for guests on the spot. A DIY floral bracelet making session was also undertaken at the event.

In attendance were influencers such as Shruti Juneja, Vibhuti Arora, Ruchika Meh and Gulnar Virk among many others. The Mother’s Day experience at The Chanakya was full of sparkles with all the moms and their radiating smiles.

The Chanakya symbolises true luxury and overflows with an array of fashion boutiques, entertainment, fine dining and gourmet delicacies all housed under one roof. The Chanakya is proud to curate special gatherings and memorable events such as these for its esteemed clientele.