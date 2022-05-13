Nexus, LuLu and Phoenix Malls honoured with multiple accolades at IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2022 Powered by Rare Rabbit

Nexus, LuLu and Phoenix Malls honoured with multiple accolades at IMAGES Shopping...

As the grand finale of Shopping Centres Next 2022, India’s largest shopping centre intelligence event, the IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards (ISCA) 2022 powered by Rare Rabbit recognised excellence in the country’s retail real estate industry last night. Shopping centres from across India were acknowledged for innovation and business performance in a glittering ceremony attended by India’s leading retail and mall development companies.

Nexus Malls was a dominating presence in the list of the evening’s awardees, followed by LuLu and Phoenix Malls. Nexus Malls was honoured with IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Group/Developer of the year. The IRF Trusted award for IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre (Customer-Centric) was given to Elante mall, Chandigarh.

Trophies for IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2022 were conferred under two sets of honours — The Jury Awards, followed by the Retailers’s Choice Awards.

The ISCA 2022 Jury included leading names from retail, retail advisory, retail consulting and retail real estate intelligence.

Jurors included Amit Khanna, Partner & Leader, Front Office Transformation, PwC; Ankur Shiv Bhandari, MD & CEO, Asbiverse; Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd.; Devangshu Dutta, Founder & Chief Executive, Third Eyesight; Govind Shrikhande, Former MD, Shoppers Stop; Harminder Sahni, Founder & MD, Wazir Advisors; Jonathan Yach, mRICS, Independent Advisor; Rajat Wahi, Partner, Deloitte India; Saloni Nangia, President, Technopak; and Viren Razdan, MD, Brand-Nomics.

Under the Retailers’ Choice Awards, retail companies with a combined portfolio of 100+ brands across fashion & lifestyle, food & grocery, F&B, Beauty & Wellness, Entertainment formed the adjudicators. These brands and companies represented tenants at shopping centres across India.

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year_ Green Initiatives (Metro): Oberoi Mall, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year_ Green Initiatives (Non- Metro): Inorbit Mall, Vadodara

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year_ CSR Initiatives (Metro): Galleria Mall, Bengaluru

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year_ CSR Initiatives (Non- Metro): VR SURAT

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year_ Marketing & Initiatives (North): Pacific D21 Mall, Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year_ Marketing & Initiatives (East): Esplanade One, Bhubaneswar



IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year_ Marketing & Initiatives (South): LuLu Mall, Kochi



IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year_ Marketing & Initiatives (West): R City, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Turnaround Story: R City Mumbai & Inorbit Mall Cyberabad

IMAGES Most Admired Mall-Tenant Collaboration Success Story of the Year(Metro): Garuda Mall, Bangalore



IMAGES Most Admired Mall-Tenant Collaboration Success Story of the Year(Non-Metro): Ahmedabad One, Ahmedabad

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year_Differentiation Through Design and Atmospherics (Metro): DLF Avenue, Delhi



IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year_ Differentiation Through Design and Atmospherics Non- Metro: Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year_ Transformative Innovation: Vegas Mall, Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year_Tech Implementation: LuLu Mall, Kochi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year_ Mobile Application: LuLu Mall, Kochi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Launch of the Year (Metro): Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru



IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Launch of the Year (Non-Metro): LuLu Mall, Thiruvanthapuram

IRF TRUSTEDMARK Most Admired Shopping Centre: Customer-Centric: Elante mall, Chandigarh

IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year: LuLu Mall, Lucknow

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: ROI – North (Metros): DLF Mall of India, NOIDA

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: ROI – East (Metros): South City Mall, Kolkata

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: ROI – South (Metros): Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: ROI – West (Metros): Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: ROI – North (Non-Metros): Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: ROI – East (Non-Metros): Esplanade One, Bhubaneswar

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: ROI – South (Non-Metros): LuLu Mall, Kochi



IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: ROI – West (Non-Metros): Ahmedabad One, Ahmedabad

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Trading Density – North (Metros): Select CITYWALK, Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Trading Density – East (Metros): South City Mall, Kolkata

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Trading Density – South (Metros): Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Trading Density – West (Metros): Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Trading Density – North (Non-Metros): Elante Mall, Chandigarh

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Trading Density – East (Non-Metros): Esplanade One, Bhubaneswar

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Trading Density – South (Non-Metros): LuLu Mall, Kochi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Trading Density – West (Non-Metros): Ahmedabad One, Ahmedabad

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Group/ Developer of the Year: Nexus Malls

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Professional of the Year: Nirzar Jain, Nexus Malls and Kiran Vittal Puthran, Global Malls, Bengaluru