NA-KD on Nykaa Fashion has collaborated with Mira Rajput Kapoor

European label NA-KD has partnered with celebrity Influencer Mira Rajput Kapoor. The collaboration will feature three curations for different occasions. As part of the collaboration, Nykaa has launched a campaign titled #SelectedbyMira. The MIRA x NA-KD collection was launched on Nykaa’s official site from May 11, 2022.

Mira Kapoor added on this and stated, “I’m super excited to launch this first of its kind collaboration with NA-KD and Nykaa Fashion! The brand’s aesthetic mirrors my beliefs of balancing a vibrant lifestyle and promising an environmentally conscious range. The fact that NA-KD exercises sustainability made this association organic and fun. My selections focus on fit and style, and are timeless wardrobe staples that I think every girl would love to have in her closet.”

Nykaa Fashion is the multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering from Nykaa. As per the company, Nykaa Fashion houses 1,350 brands and over 1.8 million SKUs across women, men, kids, luxe and home categories to appeal to every consumer. It offers brands that include Indian and western wear, footwear, bags, jewellry, accessories, lingerie, athleisure, sleepwear, home décor, bath, bed, kitchen and more. It has built a portfolio of seven consumer brands – Gajra Gang, Nykd by Nykaa, Pipa Bella, Twenty Dresses, Likha, IYKYK, Kica and RSVP.