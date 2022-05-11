GoldenPi raises $2 million in Pre–Series A funding

GoldenPi Technologies has raised $2 million in Pre – Series A funding from domestic investors including High-net-worth individuals. The funding will be used with a vision to make quality debt investing in the bond market an easy, affordable and household opportunity for all, and plans to leverage the funding to ramp up the technology stack, outreach programs and expand its team across India.

Co-founded in 2017 by IIT and IIM graduates – Abhijit Roy and Samir Pratihar – GoldenPi acts as an aggregator for bonds and debentures across bond houses, capital market divisions of banks and other players in the markets. The online market place is powered by a tech-enabled platform that curate’s information and helps individual/retail investors in decision-making. The company features daily inventory to the tune of INR. 5000 crores for investors looking to invest as little as INR. 10,000. The company had, last year, raised INR 3.5 cr from Rainmatter Capital – a financial technology-focused fund and incubator set up by India’s largest trading start-up, Zerodha.

Abhijit Roy and Samir Pratihar, Cofounders talking about the latest funding, “Over the last few years, we have successfully facilitated over 1000 options – bonds and debentures – for individuals and larger households. More than 8 lakhs individual investors having benefited from the platform directly or indirectly across our channels. We’re committed to creating an ecosystem where bond and debentures become a part of mainstream discourse and investment options in India. We will continue to invest in our platform, provide a category leading experience and impact over 100 million retail investors across the country. This round of funding is a step ahead towards our goal and we intend to utilise the funds in the best way possible”

GoldenPi curates’ available primary and secondary market offerings that are rated between ‘AAA’ and ‘A’ and provides information to clients that include individual investors across demographics – middle-aged professionals looking to balance their portfolio, senior professionals seeking safe retirement investment avenues, and retired investors looking to park surplus funds for short to mid-term.