Levi’s®️X Deepika Padukone Launch season 2 of their collaboration

After a successful first collaboration, the second season of Levi’s®️ x Deepika Padukone has been launched in India.

Inspired by Padukone’s signature cool athleisure-meets-effortlessly sexy style, the collection features elevated dyeing techniques, hybrid silhouettes, and utility elements in a mix of spirit-lifting colors and earthy neutrals. Taking cue from the expressive style of the 1970s, the collection is a little looser, a little slouchier but unequivocally Levi’s®️.

“For me, the second season of my collaboration with Levi’s® is what summer truly feels like; bright, joyful and happy. It’s a reflection of my personal style married with what is quintessential Levi’s®️” said Deepika Padukone.

The collection’s stand-out pieces feature an of-the-moment co-ord that gets a summery, almost DIY upgrade. It also includes a Levi’s® throwback-inspired 90’s Trucker and high-waist taper fit and extra wide-leg fit made of Hydro-dipped Indigo or an all-over rainbow marbling.

Denim is an integral part of this collection. It takes the form of vintage-inspired, super versatile, high-rise wardrobe staples like the 70’s high flare and 70’s high slim straight, both featuring a retro rise with a curve-hugging fit and a slight stacking in the latter. Bridging youthful and contemporary style, the High Loose and High Loose Taper has an easy casual appeal with a tapered leg for a vintage-inspired look. Women’s high loose jeans has an on-trend waist-emphasizing high rise look which is loose through the hip and thigh for the ultimate relaxed fit. The collection also features a High Waisted Cropped Flare, yet another high rise, relaxed through the hip and thigh with a flare at the ankle making it a perfect fit to show off your waist and your shoes.

Arunkumar Nath, Acting Managing Director & Sr. Director Finance- South Asia, Middle East & Africa at Levi Strauss & Co. commented on this and added, “Co-creating & collaborating with one of India’s biggest fashion icons to bring to life a collection that reflects our shared values of being authentic and effortless. We’re thrilled with the season of this iconic collaboration. This season is fresh, youthful and energetic while remaining an uncompromisable blend of Deepika and Levi’s® . ”

The Levi’s®️ x Deepika Padukone collaboration is responsibly made, in line with Levi’s® commitment to sustainability. More than 60% of the collaboration line is sustainably sourced with 100% of the line ethically produced. Featuring organic cotton, super-soft Tencel made from wood pulp, cottonized hemp and denim produced with the brand’s Water<Less® technology, the line allows consumers to make a statement, with sustainability at the forefront.