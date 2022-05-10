Würfel Küche unveils second studio situated at Gurgaon Road, New Delhi 110030. Würfel Küche’s MG Road studio was launched on the 8th of May 2022.



Würfel Küche has functional contemporary kitchen solutions and this can be visually seen and felt across the 46 studios situated across India. Würfel Küche’s high-end and premium European products provides a spectacular world-class experience to its Indian clientele.



Khanindra Barman’, Chief Executive Officer of Würfel Küche commented on this and added, “At Würfel, we are very objective of our growth trajectory and we as a team have been putting consistent efforts in the right direction to grow our network and make our superlative products available to a larger set of audiences. Over the years, we have understood that even though the Indian customer is price sensitive, there will always be a large clientele segment that value quality and are willing to pay a decent price for a solution that makes their home better. We are extremely conscious of the quality and durability of product solutions customized for our clients and this is one of the propellers of our sustained growth and experiential studio expansion.”



Würfel Küche has teamed up with Dr. Rajni Rathi, Delhi’s finest interior designer to launch the MG Road studio. Dr. Rajni has worked with some of the biggest industry leaders as an interior designer and has always been a visionary; she has very strong and deeply ingrained ideals in offering end-to-end solutions in interior décor and home design.



On the occasion of the launch Dr. Rajni Rathi quoted, “We aim to be a leader in the interior design and infrastructure projects segment, providing all-embracing solutions to different clients by defining the right need and designing solutions that transform their home and habitats. In line with the philosophy of Würfel Küche, we are committed to create and transform interiors to produce functional styles, endowed with class, beauty, privacy and effective use of space, because we understand that every aspect of interiors, expresses the personality of its owners.”