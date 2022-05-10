Vedas Exports registers 100% growth and targets strong market expansion

Vedas Exports has registered strong growth in the FY 2021 and clocked 100% growth despite the pandemic. Despite hitting market activities and causing manufacturing as well as supply chain issues, the pandemic didn’t diminish the demand for the handicrafts.

Vedas has built a great market positioning in domestic as well as foreign markets as far as handmade Indian art and décor is concerned. The company also scores high on affordability with product prices starting from as low as INR 799+, ensuring that every homeowner can add Vedas’ brilliant artworks to their home décor.

Palash Agrawal, Founder/Director, Vedas Exports, speaking about this, said, “It is gratifying to see Vedas Exports succeed in its mission of taking classic Indian handicraft to the world. We have grown 100% in the pandemic period and are now expanding our online as well as physical retail network. We have a tie up with Metro Cash and Carry to retail our products through their outlets. We have already operationalized the service in Bangalore, and soon we will be present at different outlets across India.”

Going forward, Vedas is set to open independent brand stores in airports pan India. The brand has initiated the process of setting up an outlet at Ahmedabad airport and soon 20 more airports will have our stores. The aim is to add dozens of new physical retail stores to the network and expand Vedas’ presence internationally in the next 12-18 months.