Kandee Factory : Innovating the concept of ‘candy’ with environment-friendly practices

Kandee Factory is at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing practices and is proud to be one of the only manufacturers world-wide that harnesses the power of atmospheric air-water extraction technology in order to make environmentally friendly candies and confectionery. The brand constantly innovates and commercialises to launch /market using D2C marketplace channels, physical stores, and modern trade channels.

Kandee Factory has seen a 100% y-o-y revenue growth. The brand touched Rs.2.5 Crores in FY 20-21.