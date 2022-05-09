Shahi Durbar opens its new outlet at Growel’s 101 Mall

Shahi Durbar from the house of famous Haji Ali Juice Centre and Café Noorani has opened an outlet at the food court of Growel’s 101 Mall in Kandivali (Mumbai), an official statement highlighted.

The statement also highlighted, that Shahi Durbar has a wide array of desserts that not only include some Indian favourites like Gulab Jamun, Phirni and Rabdi but also offers a variety of Waffle, Popsicles, Custards, milkshakes, fruit juices and also some vegan & sugar free dessert options as well. The seasonal fruit specialties are extremely popular at Shahi Durbar, and thus Mango is undoubtedly in the season’s special menu.

Over the past year Growel’s 1O1 mall has continued to add more variety to its F&B offerings to give more choice to the mall visitors who are looking at spending some quality times with their loved ones or fulfil their social needs. From popular fast-food chains, to regional delights, and international cuisine the Growel’s 1O1 Mall houses some popular brands of F&B outlets. In the past year some brands that have started service at the mall include Urban Tadka, Haldiram’s, Aroma’s Café & Bistro, Barbeque Nation, Barista, Taco Bell, among others.

Other F&B outlets and restaurants serving at Growel’s 1O1 Mall include Belgian Waffle, Burger King, Drinx Exchange, KFC, Mumbai Ladu Samrat, Mad Over Donuts, Malgudi, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Pop Tate’s, Sbarro, Starbucks, Subway, Wow Momo and many more.

Growel’s 101 continues to offer exciting deals to its customers, getting them more for less. One such offer is the ‘Thoosday’ offer on every Tuesday and Thursday at the food court has a flat 40% off.