MiArcus strengthens its offline presence by opening a new store at Gurugram

MiArcus launched its second store in the Ambience mall, Gurugram. The newly launched store with a built-up area of 500 sq.ft, boasts of its warm and comfortable look offering a scope of nursery care items across numerous categories, serving kids, expecting mothers and new moms. The brand had entered the offline market earlier in the year 2021 with the launch of stores in Ludhiana and Noida.

Gurnam Kaur, Co-founder, and Offline Sales Head of Marcus commented on this and added, “Our current range caters to 0-4 years of children. Post receiving an enormous reaction to our internet shopping stage amid the pandemic, we currently chose to take advantage of this consistently developing interest for solace and care for new mothers and their children. With our reasonable and quality item range planned by genuine mothers who make no compromise with regards to the security and solace of infants, we mean to make the excursion of parenthood a paramount one. It likewise enables pregnant and lactating moms to cause them to feel certain, excellent, and cheerful. We are expecting to clock in twofold digit development every year for the following three years.”

He further added, “With Kareena Kapoor being the brand ambassador of our brand, we hope would-be mothers would be able to relate the kind of quality product we bring in. We are fortunate enough to get Karina Kapoor as our ambassador”, Gurnam added. With the store launch at Gurgaon and the great response they have been receiving from their consumers, the owners do have a plan to expand the store pan India.

The brand started seeing tremendous growth and footfalls after opening its first store in Noida, DLF Mall of India. MiArcus offers products ranging from pregnancy pillows to feeding support pillows for mothers and dress and accessories for children that ensure wellbeing and solace for them in every activity- be it washing, bedding, taking care of, or playing. Valued between Rs.300 to Rs 5000, the entire scope of MiArcus products is additionally accessible through its online portal as well.