Village Food Courts forays into Highway Food Retail with Prakash Asphalting’s & Toll Highways India Limited (PATH)

Prakash Asphalting’s & Toll Highways India Limited (PATH), the highway contractor for the construction of roads and bridges, has bagged the rights for the development of wayside amenities on NHAI’s Eastern Peripheral Expressway connecting major cities & industrial projects, such as – Noida International Airport, Sonepat – Palwal and KMP Expressway.

NHAI has envisioned to develop world class wayside amenities with facilities like fuel pump, food courts and retail shopping areas , trucker’s dormitory, repairs workshop, medical clinic, village haat, etc.

Village Food Courts Pvt. Ltd. (VFC), an expert in food court operations and F&B retailing, has been appointed by PATH to design these facilities and operate the food courts. The company is a rapidly growing F&B aggregator with over 50 food courts, & restaurant locations including 10+ highway food court projects in the pipeline for delivery in 2022-2023. VFC has over 30 national and international food brands on its platform. Property consultant Knight Frank India was the transaction advisor for the deal.

Saksham Agarwal, Director, PATH commented on this and stated, “The total length of India’s national highways has increased from about 91,000 km in April 2014 to about 1,41,000 km till the end of 2021. The road logistics market in India is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% in the next five years and development of wayside amenities is crucial for this growth. With PATH’s expertise in highway construction and our partnership with the experts like Indian Oil Corp. and Village Food Courts for managing the retail businesses, we are well placed to execute these projects successfully.”

Alok Pandey, Vice President, VFC also commented and added, “We see wayside amenities as the next big thing for the growth of F&B retail in the country. With the PATH partnership, we are now looking to add another 10-15 highway food courts in our portfolio by next year and offer unmatched experience in line with leading airports. International and local food options and live entertainment features will be curated to attract both travellers and the local residents in the immediate catchment; and our facilities will include the cleanest experience you can find on any highway in this country.”