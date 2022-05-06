Timezone expands offline presence; open Mumbai’s first edutainment format

Singapore-based Timezone has launched Mumbai’s first interactive and indoor-learning center – Play ‘N’ Learn at the Oberoi Mall, Goregaon to help in the all-round development of kids.

Spread across 3,000 sq.ft. this premium active edutainment center aims to nurture kids to be multi-faceted individuals right from their formative years.

Play ‘N’ Learn is a scientifically proven format, thoughtfully designed by experts to create a multidimensional learning experience for kids in their early childhood years to get a head-start in life. The equipments of Play ‘N’ Learn are designed with the help of an occupational therapist to target key motor skills of kids.

Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO TIMEZONE commented on this and added, “The new Edu-fun concept not only provides a conducive environment for active learning but also a platform to grow both mentally and physically and bond with other kids of similar age group. We want to make every kid feel like a star in every point of their life and every time they visit us.” said.

On the launch of Timezone’s Play ‘N’ Learn, Sameep Pathak, CEO-Mall commented on this and said, “We are delighted to have launched the city’s first edutainment centre – Play ‘N’ Learn at Oberoi Mall. It is curated by using a unique STEAM Based approach that takes kids on a journey to discover, explore, create and activate their imagination through various activity zones and role-plays. It also has a dedicated birthday party zone for birthdays and celebrations for your little ones. We are confident that Play ‘N’ Learn centre will soon become one of the key attractions for the kids and families in the city. The entry of these edutainment centres in the mall space will certainly transform the outlook of the retail sector.”

Play ‘N’ Learn is a concept and brand of the Timezone Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG)- an Australia-based leading provider of Family Entertainment venues. The Play ‘N’ Learn centre at Oberoi Mall, is the first centre to offer concepts like Active Play, Edu-fun programs and the Multiple Intelligences Developmental Assessment Scales (MIDAS) system in Mumbai that helps identify and understand each child’s natural learning style – called ‘SMARTS’. The edutainment centre also provides a consulting facility for the parents of their child’s score and growth.

To ensure the safety of the little ones, the venue of Play ‘N’ Learn follows strict safety protocols. The entire play area and equipment at Play ‘N’ Learn are regularly sanitized. Not just that, the installed equipment also comes with international safety certificates which follow stringent maintenance reviews and processes. All the staff and team members at the venue are fully vaccinated.