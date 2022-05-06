Get- A-Whey: High on protein ice creams that are exceptionally health-friendly

At Get-A-Whey, they offer ice creams that are healthy yet outrageously tasty. They are packed with whey protein and no added sugar. Get-A-Whey is currently retailing in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Surat, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

The brand was launched from a kitchen in 2018. In July 2020, Get-A-Whey launched India’s first ice cream website delivering to your doorstep. In June 2019, the brand entered offline retail and began to be retailed through Nature’s Basket all across India. In Jan 22, Get-A-Whey participated in Shark Tank India and bagged an INR 1 Crore investment.