Cristiano Ronaldo to kick off India business of fragrance brand CR7 with Myntra

Myntra announces the on-boarding and launch of sports icon and footballing legend, Cristiano Ronaldo’s fragrance range, CR7 in India. Being launched in India for the first time through Myntra, CR7 will offer Cristiano’s fans and sports enthusiasts a range of over 16 SKUs.

Launched in 2017, CR7 is a brand built to convey Cristiano’s values and lifestyle to his fans, the CR7 fragrance range offers his fans and sports enthusiasts an olfactive experience of his world. The fragrances are created to illustrate his passion, winning mindset and inspiration that drives the man himself. The brand is now present in over 40 countries.

CR7 will go live on Myntra with perfumes, body mists, deodorants, and gift sets. With beauty, and fragrance being some of the most popular categories on Myntra, the partnership with the platform will allow CR7 access to the country’s fashion-forward customers who are always on the lookout for the best of global fashion and lifestyle.

CR7’s deodorants will be available at INR 790, while the colognes (EDTs) at INR 4900 on average. Myntra has planned for a full takeover of the app set for the launch date on May 4. There is a competition on social media in the offing post-launch, where the winner gets a CR7 gift hamper worth INR 8000-10000.

Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra commenting on the launch said, “We are extremely happy to enable shoppers in India to access the CR7 range of fragrances for the first time through Myntra. Cristiano enjoys a huge fan following in the country, and the launch of CR7 is set to create a furore amongst his fans, and beauty and fragrance enthusiasts. Onboarding a brand promoted by the legend himself with Myntra’s reach and wide base of fashion-forward customers makes a powerful equation slated for success.”

Mayank Bahety, Director, Beauty Concepts Pvt Ltd speaking on the partnership, said, “It gives us immense pleasure in getting a brand like CR7 by iconic football star Cristiano Ronaldo to India. The brand has something in store for all its fans, and sports enthusiasts, as there are fragrances for every mood and occasion. With CR7, Ronaldo brings his personal experiences to the table with power-packed scents! The range is available online for the first time in India on Myntra for all fans to grab fabulous scents. Together with our partner Myntra, we will aim to boost the brand’s online presence and reach while tapping into the huge existing consumer base of Myntra.”