Rana Daggubati, Anthill Ventures invest in skincare brand Pulp

Pulp celebrates its 2nd anniversary with some of the biggest names from the film industry showing their trust in the brand. Anthill ventures along with actor Rana Daggubati are amongst the first few investors, who have invested an undisclosed amount in the brand, an official statement highlighted.

A brand that started with just two masks in March 2020. Within a short span of two years, Pulp has established itself as a one-of-a-kind skincare brand, with its primary focus on user satisfaction instead of pure commercialization. The brand has always taken a bold yet fun approach to skincare and the same is visible across its entire range.

Founded by the dynamic duo of Goutham Uppaluri and Deepti Alapati in Hyderabad, Pulp has constantly defied the traditional standards of Indian skincare by celebrating and honoring inclusion, identity, and equality instead of conventionalism, stereotype, and intimidating. From the super hydrating clay masks to super-effective serums and multi-purpose sunscreens, the brand has always strived to not just do things differently but better.

Goutham Uppaluri and Deepti Alapati, Co-Founder, Pulp commented on this and said “We launched the brand exactly at the inception of covid and to be honest, it hasn’t been an easy ride. We stumbled, we fell, and we made a lot of mistakes along the way but one thing that hasn’t changed is our passion to put out great quality skincare that makes your skin feel like a walk in the park on a Saturday evening. From being the first brand in India to launch lifestyle-based superfood skincare products to defying the traditional standards of Indian skincare, our idea has always been to make skincare less intimidating and a little less boring. Additionally, the love that we get showered in by our customers is the fuel that drives us to keep doing what we do, before, now, and next.”

“We are inspired by the creativity demonstrated by Pulp. They have the potential to alter product innovation radically in the D2C urban lifestyle space. We look forward to accelerating their growth with direct market access and live projects,” Daggubati said.